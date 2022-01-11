DES MOINES — Republican leaders at the Iowa State Capitol laid out their annual priorities on Monday — including social and economic issues — which flummoxed Democrats, who say those plans do not address problems facing the state.
At the Republican Party of Iowa’s annual legislative breakfast Monday morning, party members lauded the state of Iowa’s economy after five years of Republican trifecta control. They pointed to the $1.2 billion in the state’s taxpayer relief fund — which most Republicans want to use to provide tax relief — as proof.
Back at the Capitol, though, a group of hundreds spent the morning rallying against mandates of vaccinating or testing for COVID-19 for employers of more than 100 people, with signs decrying what they saw as abuse of their freedoms. In the House of Representatives, echoes of those sentiments sounded through Republican leaders’ opening speeches.
“We need to hold the line and protect the freedoms of Iowans,” said House Speaker Pat Grassley. “We’ve already seen the lengths that this president’s administration is willing to go to infringe on the rights of individual Iowans, parents and businesses. We cannot let that happen here in Iowa.”
“We have to push back on those things,” said House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl. “We have to let them (Iowans) make the choices that are right for them and their families as we move through this pandemic and as they live their everyday lives, just trying to hold on to the American Dream.”
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, said after the speeches that he did not yet know what form any mandate protection would take.
“We need to be very careful about taking freedoms away and allowing constituents to get the information and make choices on their own,” he said. “I’m sure there will be some more discussion over COVID. But lot of it depends on how the Supreme Court rules.”
President Biden’s order is currently being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, arrived in Des Moines ready to support an outright ban on vaccine-or-test mandates.
“There are a lot of people who for medical or religious reasons, they should not get the vaccine,” she said. “But they’re being denied their exemptions. I think each state should have a little more sovereignty, a little more authority than they’ve been given.”
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, offered a view from a small-business perspective.
“We have to talk about that overreach,” she said. “Then you get into the conversation about if the (state) government should tell the opposite to the business. You (the federal government) are telling me that I have to vaccinate people if there are 100 or more, or the state is telling me I can’t.”
Lundgren said it puts small businesses in a difficult position.
“I would prefer that we just don’t have any mandate on these issues and let local businesses decide,” she said. “I don’t think everyone in my caucus feels that way, but they’re not business owners.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said the state should be focused on other problems.
“The majority is missing the mark if they are distracted by issues that are not things our state is really facing — child care crisis, water quality issues, workforce issues, affordable housing issues, having difficulty recruiting and retaining young people,” she said. “The other conversations are a political distraction.”
In the Senate, Majority Leader Jake Chapman led an incendiary denouncement of Democrats, including a plan to make it a crime to teach certain works of fiction in schools.
“The literature being pushed on our students should disturb all of us, and if you aren’t disturbed I can only hope it’s because you’ve not actually heard or seen the content,” he said.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, R-Dubuque, said she is not interested in “engaging in a culture war” this session.
“The Republican position outlined today will just cause more division in our state and will not solve the multitude of problems we’re facing in our state,” she said.
One area where the parties seem close together, at least in identifying a problem, is access to quality, affordable child care. Grassley discussed it in his opening speech, as did House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst.
How the parties get there, though, might differ.
Jochum said increased pay for child care work needs to be part of any solution.
“If you think about the people who work with our children — in health care, in child care, in schools — they are some of the lowest-paid people around,” she said.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, though, said the issue would need outside help.
“I don’t know how people could expect the government to fix this issue by itself,” she said. “It is going to take the business community coming to the table with ideas, too. Throwing money at the problem isn’t a solution.”