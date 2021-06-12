Sundown Mountain Resort, known locally for its ski slopes and cozy atmosphere, is branching out.
"Music on the Mountain," the Dubuque resort's first foray into off-season festival events, is taking place today.
"We've wanted to get to summer activities for a while," general manager Mark Gordon said.
"We were going to attempt this last year," Andrea Kirk, ticket window and online sales manager, added. "But with COVID, it wasn't possible"
Several attendees were waiting when the gates opened at 9:30 a.m., including Heather Young, of Dubuque, and her daughters Jade Trautwein, 12, and Emma Trautwein, 7.
"We always like to try new things," Young said. "We try to do different things every summer. I've never been to Sundown before, and I'm looking forward to the music."
Jade and Emma were anxious to hit the many children's activities that were planned.
"I'm excited about the (chair)lift ride and the bounce houses," Jade said as her sister nodded.
Other activities geared for the younger set included a gnome scavenger hunt, s'mores over a campfire and kite flying.
Gordon said they were expecting a good turnout.
"We got lucky with the weather," he said. "It's about 12 degrees less than it was yesterday, so it won't be as hot. And we've got a nice breeze."
Gordon is part of the family group that has owned Sundown since its founding 49 years ago.
"My father, Gene, who had an architecture background, designed it," he said. "He passed in October of last year. It's a business that has been filled with good people since the beginning."
Gordon said last fall's leaf ride event, with chairlift rides and other activities, was a trial balloon to see how the community would respond.
"We got a much bigger response than we thought we would," he said.
Vicki Moore and Don Drake, of Sugar Grove, Ill., were among the early arrivals. They staked out their lawn space with blankets, camp chairs and a wagon of snacks and supplies.
Drake, a regular skier at Sundown during the winter months, found out about the festival through the email newsletter he receives regularly from the resort.
"We probably do 30 or 40 of these kinds of festivals every summer," said Moore. "We love music, and we enjoy spending our weekends doing this. As long as we're not mowing or weeding the lawn."
Gordon and Kirk said there are many plans in the works for off-season events at Sundown, including weddings and seasonal festivals.
"We're looking at all kinds of possibilities," Gordon said.
The next Sundown festival event is scheduled for October.
"We should be at the peak of autumn color then," Kirk said. "And this is a gorgeous view anytime, but in the fall it's just stunning."
Moore and Drake were enjoying the music, which kicked off with the band Catfish Murphy. But Moore said that, after this very unusual year, there was another big reason to be happy they were there.
"It's nice just to be out in the sunshine and see people again," she said.