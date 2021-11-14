Over the past 20 years, Lorene Hynes has popped up as a volunteer across the Dubuque area.
She’s a volunteer on the Special Olympics Winter Games Committee and a participant in the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.
Once per week, she’s in the backroom of the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop. Once per month, she drives to Platteville, Wis., to pitch in with Ruby’s Pantry, a food pantry.
When she has the time, she ushers at University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center. At home, she sews pillowcases for Ronald McDonald House and wraps gift boxes for Operation Christmas Child.
“It’s just something that you do all the time,” Hynes said. “You put it on your schedule and make time for it is all.”
Hynes is originally from Elizabeth, Ill. She lived for many years in Wisconsin, where she worked in the Lancaster unemployment office for 30 years.
She moved to Dubuque after she married Jim Hynes in 1995. For the first few years living in Dubuque, she worked in Madison, Wis., and only made it back to Dubuque on the weekends.
After retiring, she found she didn’t have many connections to the community so she turned to volunteering as a way to get involved.
She was taken in by the window displays at the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop and, after discovering its mission, wanted to get involved.
“I walked by the store one day and decided to go in,” Hynes said. “I had just retired and I needed something to do. I’ve never worked in Dubuque, so I wanted to meet people.”
That was over 20 years ago. Since then, she has been a regular volunteer preparing donations to go on the shop floor. This summer, she came in close to three or four days per week.
“I’ve had a lot of cancer in my family, so I feel passionate about working there and helping their important research,” Hynes said.
Hynes and her husband were involved in the Key City Good Sam RV Club, an organization for camping enthusiasts. A friend connected the club to the Special Olympics and it began serving meals at the Winter Games.
“It’s kind of been a passion of ours since that time,” Hynes said.
Her friends in Wisconsin connected her with Ruby’s Pantry.
“She’s very loyal,” Ruby’s Pantry volunteer coordinator Deb Putnam said. “She’s an ideal volunteer. She’ll do anything you ask her to do, always.”
Hynes attends GracePoint in Dubuque. The church participates in Operation Christmas Child, a program that sends Christmas gifts to children across the world.
Hynes volunteers to wrap the boxes and collects items to put in the boxes all year.
In winter, she and her husband, who died in 2016, used to travel down to Texas. While there, the couple was sure to find places to volunteer, including food banks and food pantries.
If a cause catches her interest, Hynes signs up.
“I read the newspaper all the time and every time I see something, I cut it out, and if it fits into my schedule, I do it,” she said. “I don’t have any kids or grandkids around here to worry about. Volunteering is my thing, I guess you might say.”
During the pandemic, many of her regular volunteer activities slowed down. Hynes spent a lot of time camping.
“I’d go to a state park and socially distance and that was my outlet pretty much,” Hynes said.
Still, when vaccine clinics opened up, Hynes volunteered.
“There’s so many things that we can do good for people and I have good health and nothing to complain about,” Hynes said. “As long as I can help out somewhere, I just like to do it.”