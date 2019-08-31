Theresa Greenfield took aim at the woman whose seat she seeks during a campaign event Saturday in Dubuque.
Surrounded by about 50 people in a room on the seventh floor of Grand Harbor Resort, the Democrat from Des Moines criticized U.S. Joni Ernst’s record on agriculture, stating that the policies supported by the Republican have led to declining revenues for Iowa farms.
“I’m here to tell you today that Joni Ernst is no friend to our farmers,” Greenfield said, later adding, “I’ll be connecting the dots between her failed leadership and our farm economy every day that I’m on the trail.”
A commercial real estate business president, Greenfield is one of four Democrats who have announced they intend to seek to represent the party in the 2020 election against Ernst, who will be vying for her second six-year term.
During her first campaign stop in Dubuque on Saturday, Greenfield recounted being raised on a farm in southern Minnesota and spoke about how Social Security benefits helped her to eventually rise up to own her own business.
She shared with attendees the story of her first husband, who died in a work accident when she was 24 years old. In the wake of his death, she received benefits from Social Security and financial support from his union, which allowed her to support her two boys as a single mother.
“I wouldn’t be running for the United States Senate today without Social Security and union benefits,” Greenfield said. “Now, you don’t get rich on Social Security — and you’re not supposed to — but you don’t go hungry.”
In Dubuque, Greenfield touched on a range of issues that she said Iowans most care about, including health care and climate change.
“We’ve seen the flooding here in Iowa, which is part of our climate crisis,” she said. “We’re going to change that, but the only way we’re going to change it is to get a new president, get a new Senate, keep our House and be able to get the work done.”
Throughout the event, Greenfield portrayed Ernst as not supporting Iowans and, instead, adhering to the desires of Republican leadership.
Attendees of the event were mostly in agreement with that portrayal.
“I would do anything to get rid of (Ernst),” said Herbert Pins, of Dubuque. “She is a (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell lap dog.”
Officials with the Ernst campaign did not respond to requests for comment Friday and Saturday for this story.
However, at a recent town hall meeting at Parkersburg, Iowa, Ernst defended her voting record in the Senate and said she has been willing to oppose the Republican majority.
“When there is an issue I don’t agree with, I do speak out,” she said. “There’s only one person in this country that I can control, and that’s me.”
Ernst also previously stated her opposition to President Donald Trump’s tariff policy with China, which she said hurts farmers.
Greenfield said she intends to continue speaking with people on the campaign trail to see what Iowans care most about. At the same time, she plans to highlight how her opponent is not the right choice to address those issues.
“Real leaders do what’s right, and they don’t look away from what’s wrong,” Greenfield said. “And we know Senator Ernst looks away from what’s wrong.”