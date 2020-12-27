PEOSTA, Iowa — A Peosta based manufacturer is aiming to hire additional workers to aid in the production of plastic bottles which will be used in COVID-19 test kits.
Berry Global is seeking about 20 new workers in the near future as the facility continues producing plastic bottles for health care companies throughout the nation, said Eva Schmitz, a spokesperson for Berry Global.
“The need for additional team members is linked to a broad-based demand increase across the products manufactured at the facility and not solely linked to the production of bottles for the COVID-19 test kits,” she said in an email response to the Telegraph Herald.
Schmitz was not able to clarify whether these test kits are for COVID-19 tests or for COVID-19 vaccines recently released by drug-makers Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
The company currently employs 110 workers.
Schmitz said Berry Global produces plastic bottles for various industries including food, spirits, pets, personal care, home care and health care.
“The facility utilizes various manufacturing processes to produce bottles in many sizes,” she said. “Berry is manufacturing a bottle in Peosta that is a component of a COVID-19 test kit. The total number of bottles manufactured for the COVID-19 test kits will be determined by overall demand.”
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said Berry Global has been expanding since it opened nearly 30 years ago.
“This is a wonderful project we are proud of,” he said. “They produce a quality, food-grade plastic container. The nation needs quality containers to protect folks that are vulnerable to COVID.”
Available positions at Berry Global can be found online at https://jobs.accessdubuque.com/.