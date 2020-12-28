The filing period for the April 6, 2021, election ended Dec. 21 for East Dubuque and Galena local government positions, and the filings show changes will be coming for both communities’ city councils.
In East Dubuque, two current council members did not submit paperwork to run for reelection: Delbert Belken and Adam Arling. Arling was elected to a four-year term for Ward 2 in 2017, while Belken was appointed to his Ward 1 seat in 2019.
Belken said that, when he took the unexpired term, he informed the council he wouldn’t run for reelection. However, he did take out the paperwork to do so before pulling them.
“The number one reason is, I’m in my 80s,” Belken said of not running again. “I would be 85 by the time my term ended. The idea was to let some younger people run.”
He added that it’s “been a good run” in his time on council, which included seeing the city’s wastewater treatment plant updated and fixing up some neglected buildings.
Brett Muir will run unopposed to take Belken’s Ward 1 seat, while Tim Fluhr and former East Dubuque City Council Member Jacob Walsh will run for the Ward 2 vacancy.
Current Council Member Dawn Stelpflug faces a challenge for her Ward 3 seat from Jeff Burgmeier.
In Galena, all candidates running for available seats will do so unopposed.
However, Pam Bernstein, who currently holds an at-large seat, has filed instead for the Ward 2 seat.
Since current Ward 2 Council Member Chris Allendorf was appointed Jo Davies County state’s attorney, Bernstein decided to throw her name in so someone would be on the ballot in the ward she lives in.
“The mayor can always appoint someone, but it’s better for there to be an election,” she said.
Bernstein, in her eighth year on council, said she hopes to continue working toward sustainable initiatives for Galena, such as the effort she helmed to restart glass recycling in the city.
Former Galena School Board Member Katie Wienen has filed to fill Bernstein’s at-large seat.
Ward 3 Council Member Jerry Kieffer will be running again, already having completed two terms.
“I’m running again because I’m interested in local government, and I enjoy what I’m doing,” he said.
Both Kieffer and Mayor Terry Renner, also running for reelection, cited aiding businesses with COVID-19 recovery and infrastructure projects as priorities for the next term. Both men mentioned wanting to see the Spring Street reconstruction project completed.
Renner, who was born and raised in Galena, first ran for mayor in 2009. He’s previously worked in the city as an EMT and on the police department, as well as served as a member of the Galena School Board and the city’s zoning board.
“I’m not really a politician per se, I’m just Terry Renner using common sense and staying in touch with reality, and I think people like that,” he said.
Efforts to obtain contact information for Muir, Fluhr, Walsh, Burgmeier, Wienen and Arling were unsuccessful. Messages to Stelpflug were not returned.