LANCASTER, Wis. — The City of Lancaster is moving forward with plans for multiple major public works projects.
Common Council members recently approved starting design work on renovations to the Memorial Park wastewater pumping station that could cost just over $3 million. Public Works Director John Hauth said the design calls for a submersible pumping station.
The pumping station first was built in the 1960s and had rehabilitation work in 1991 that increased its capacity.
The council also approved having Hauth submit an application to Wisconsin Department of Transportation to fund paving work in the Valley View and Skyview subdivisions.
If the city receives the grant, 80% of the project’s costs would be paid by the federal government while 20% would be paid for with city tax dollars. The city also would have to pay design costs of $50,000.
The city also will commit just more than $18,000 in state local roads improvement funds to several paving projects scheduled for this year.
The pavement on streets in Meadowview Estates will be pulverized and repaved, while sections of West Cherry Street, North and South Fillmore streets, East Pine and Ash streets will receive pavement overlays.
The total cost of the projects with local road improvement funding applied is just more than $130,000.