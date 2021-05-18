PEOSTA, Iowa — A motorcyclist severely injured in a crash earlier this month in Dubuque County died over the weekend.
John M. Fagerlind, 22, of Peosta, died on Saturday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City from injuries sustained in the crash, according to his obituary.
The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. May 1 on Holy Cross Road near Schneider Road, south of the city of Holy Cross. Officials did not provide specifics of what caused the wreck or how it occurred, but they noted that it was a single-vehicle crash.
Fagerlind was airlifted to Iowa City for medical treatment after the wreck.