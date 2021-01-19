DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- James Kennedy Public Library will host its annual soup fundraising event on Monday, Jan. 25.
Lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner will be offered from 4:30 to 6 p.m. or while supplies last.
The menu includes homemade chili or chicken noodle soup, crackers, roll and brownie. Meals cost $6, or $3 for a bowl of soup only.
The event will be carry-out only this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a social media post.
Participants will drive into the library parking lot and call to have their order brought out to them. Proceeds from the event support library collections and services.
For more information or advance ordering, call the library at 563-875-8912.