PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville officials have terminated a development agreement with Indianapolis developer Scannell Properties.

The move officially marks the end of plans to construct a 342,000-square-foot warehousing, light manufacturing and distribution center in Platteville that would have employed at least 200.

The decision follows the cancellation of engine and power generator manufacturer Cummins’ plans to open a center that Scannell would have constructed and leased — a $20 million project.

The development agreement would have transferred ownership of the property to Scannell for $20.78 provided they met certain construction and employment targets.

The termination enables the city to resume marketing the property for other development.

Tags

Recommended for you