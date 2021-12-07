Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville officials have terminated a development agreement with Indianapolis developer Scannell Properties.
The move officially marks the end of plans to construct a 342,000-square-foot warehousing, light manufacturing and distribution center in Platteville that would have employed at least 200.
The decision follows the cancellation of engine and power generator manufacturer Cummins’ plans to open a center that Scannell would have constructed and leased — a $20 million project.
The development agreement would have transferred ownership of the property to Scannell for $20.78 provided they met certain construction and employment targets.
The termination enables the city to resume marketing the property for other development.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.