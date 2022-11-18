PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Despite a proposed mill rate decrease, Platteville residents still could see a jump in their city property taxes next year as a result of considerable increases in property values.
Under a drafted 2023 budget proposal, the city’s mill rate would decrease an estimated 12.5%, from $8.27 per $1,000 in assessed property value in 2022 to $7.24 per $1,000 in 2023 — the lowest city mill rate in 10 years.
Despite the decrease, City Manager Adam Ruechel said, residents still might see an increase in property taxes depending on the results of a recent property reassessment that saw property values increase by an average of 20% across the community.
Property assessments similarly have risen across the country in the face of inflationary pressures and rising home costs. Even with a lower mill rate, tax bills still can increase when a home is worth more than it was previously.
For example, a house in 2021 valued at $150,000 now could be valued at $180,000 and have an increase of $62 in the city portion of the homeowner’s yearly property taxes under the new mill rate.
The increased tax helps cover cost increases for certain city services that similarly are experiencing issues with inflation.
“That difference is directly because of the reevaluation,” Ruechel said.
Ruechel noted that the city rate is just part of property owners’ yearly bill. The remainder goes to Platteville School District, Grant County and Southwest Wisconsin Technical College.
Platteville Common Council members are expected to vote on whether to approve the budget following a public hearing at their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The overall city budget comes in at about $32.8 million across all city funds. That figure includes $12.2 million for infrastructure improvements across several city departments.
Some of those larger projects include $7 million for the first phase of a project to build a new fire station and $2.3 million for water and sewer improvements. The budget also includes a proposed 5% wage increase for city staff and police and around $179,000 for improvements at Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums.
Ruechel previously told Common Council members that inflationary pressures affected 2023 budgetary decisions, since nationwide increases in construction and materials costs mean it takes more money to complete projects.
To offset some of these costs, city staff eliminated one unfilled police officer position and transitioned the geographic information system mapping services position from a full-time position to a contracted role. The police officer spot had not been filled for more than one year, so Ruechel said its elimination will not correlate with a reduction in current services.
The city also delayed more than $792,000 worth of projects initially identified in the capital improvement plan due to a lack of available funding. Those projects included several public works improvements such as certain street projects and the purchase of a new snow blower, among other priority items that will have to be done at a later date.
“Due to general inflation, it will cost more to do a project in the future, and the same goes for purchasing a piece of equipment later,” said Howard Crofoot, the city’s director of public works. “... But if you don’t have the money today, you either have to borrow more or cut something out, and the council is making the decision to fund the projects they feel are the most needed.”
