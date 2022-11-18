PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Despite a proposed mill rate decrease, Platteville residents still could see a jump in their city property taxes next year as a result of considerable increases in property values.

Under a drafted 2023 budget proposal, the city’s mill rate would decrease an estimated 12.5%, from $8.27 per $1,000 in assessed property value in 2022 to $7.24 per $1,000 in 2023 — the lowest city mill rate in 10 years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.