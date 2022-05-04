A health system with two local hospitals aims to leverage advances in technology to improve community health on an individual basis.
MercyOne is launching a subscription-based service, Circle+, that combines wearable technology with a suite of health-related apps augmented by personalized health coaching.
“Our vision is to be radically convenient,” said Troy Cook, director of business solutions for the MercyOne health system.
MercyOne operates MercyOne Dubuque and MercyOne Dyersville medical centers.
“It’s really taking advantage of some of the innovation in the (health care) market and combining it into one platform, with information delivered by the subject matter experts of the health system,” Cook said.
Membership costs $19.99 per month with a four-month minimum subscription. The subscription cost includes a Fitbit device with its supply of health and wellness analytics and a suite of apps, including Total Brain, an app to improve mental health and brain performance.
“We know everyone is in a different spot in their health journey, and we believe that in order to provide a comprehensive approach to wellness people require several different tools,” Cook said. “People can find which of the tools works best for them.”
The program also includes input from a certified health coach.
“Health coaching is really designed to provide an opportunity for an individual to get more information about nutrition and exercise and create a wellness plan going forward with someone who has some expertise in those areas,” Cook said. “We want to meet people where they’re at in the health journey and help them make more informed decisions. One way to improve health is to provide people with the right information and provide them with an action plan.”
Cook said people could obtain the tools included in Circle+ separately themselves, but the costs could be hundreds of dollars. The program is not limited to current patients of MercyOne.
“We want to make our community a healthier place, and that starts with support for the people who live here,” said Kay Takes, the Dubuque-based president of MercyOne Eastern Iowa.
Takes said the program could help people at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes lose weight, create an exercise plan for people diagnosed with heart disease or help people address brain-health issues.
“You don’t have to be within our walls for us to support you on your wellness journey,” Takes said.