EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A benefit ride this weekend will raise money for the family of a young cancer patient.

The Juice Ride 11 will be held Saturday, June 4, with proceeds benefiting the family of Sage Steuer.

Registration will take place at 10:30 a.m., with the ride beginning at noon from The Other Side, 68 Sinsinawa Ave. in East Dubuque.

Stops include Doolittle’s Pub & Eatery in Cuba City, Wis.; The Old School Saloon in Scales Mound; and The Hilltop in Menominee.

Live music by One, a Metallica tribute band, with guests Ratchat Jaw, will begin at 5 p.m. at The Other Side.

