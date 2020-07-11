June sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
• Omar S. Alshammari, 27; second-degree theft; June 11, 2018; five-year deferred judgment, five years of probation, DNA requirement and civil penalty.
• Katherine S. Czepowski, 22; possession of controlled substance; Dec. 22; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
• Jehremy A. Eilts, 44; first-degree harassment; July 16; 187-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Jehremy A. Eilts, 44; domestic assault; July 16; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and batterer program.
• Jamila A. Gatlin, 41; second-degree theft; Sept. 29, 2017; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
• Stephanie L. Grant, 41; possession of controlled substance-second offense; March 5; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• James L. Harris, 53; second-degree burglary; Feb. 17; ten-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation, DNA requirement and community service.
• James L. Harris, 53; domestic assault causing injury; Feb. 17; 100-day jail sentence, $315 fine and batterer program.
• Jodi L. Holdgrafer, 40; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Nov. 12; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 fine, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Brittany L. Jasper, 21; possession of controlled substance; March 7; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
• Jeffrey M. Juergens, 58; lascivious acts with a child; March 28; 15-year prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, DNA requirement, civil penalty, sex offender registration and sex offender program.
• Charles D. Kohl, 24; domestic assault; March 8; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, two years of probation and batterer program.
• Matthew W. Moore, 28; assault; Nov. 3; 30-day jail sentence and one year of probation.
• Trey Z. Sievers, 26; two counts of child endangerment; Aug. 15; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Trey Z. Sievers, 26; domestic assault impeding airflow; Dec. 14; 180-day jail sentence, with 173 days suspended, $625 fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Zachary W. Spurgeon, 32; domestic assault causing injury; April 9; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
• Eric E. Tillis, 32; domestic assault-second offense; Dec. 11; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Keandre R. White, 22; second-degree theft; Feb. 10; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Jordan R. Wilson, 31; controlled substance violation; Nov. 1; ten-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 fine, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Jordan R. Wilson, 31; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 fine, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Josh J. Koppes, 35; controlled substance violation; Feb. 26, 2018; ten-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Andrew R. Babbitt, 33; voluntary absence from custody; May 24; 10-day jail sentence.
• Nathan D. Cunningham, 26; voluntary absence from custody; April 3; 60-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Nathaniel M. Litka, 21; voluntary absence from custody; March 5; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
• Devonn T. Phillips, 23; voluntary absence from custody; March 28; 60-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Tyler L. Thompson, 25; voluntary absence from custody; May 10; 20-day jail sentence and $315 fine.