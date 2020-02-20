A Democrat who lost an Iowa House seat under controversial circumstances in 2018 has announced plans to run again.
Kayla Koether, of rural Winneshiek County, will challenge Republican Rep. Michael Bergan, of Dorchester, for the Iowa House District 55 seat this fall, according to a press release. The district includes a small portion of Clayton County.
Bergan won the 2018 election by nine votes after a party-line decision in the Iowa House to not count 29 controversial absentee ballots. The ballots had been mailed on time, but lacked postmarks.
Koether challenged the count in court, which ultimately ceded authority to the House to decide the matter. House Republicans voted to leave the ballots uncounted, citing precedent and adherence to the letter of the law.
In announcing her election bid, Koether stated that she will focus on revitalizing the rural economy and strengthen education and child care.