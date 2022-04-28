DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Underneath a pavilion in Dyersville’s Commercial Club Park on Wednesday morning, four high school boys wielded brushes, sponges and rags.
Plunging their cleaning supplies into a bucket of soapy water, the Western Dubuque High School students vigorously scrubbed dirt and grime from several white plastic picnic tables.
“It’s great to be able to see the work you do and see the rewards of it,” said sophomore Caleb Abresch.
The four students were participating in the high school’s fifth annual Bobcat Service Day. About 880 students and more than 100 staff members spent the day completing service projects on the school campus and in nearby communities including Dyersville, Epworth, Farley, Peosta and Dubuque.
Cascade Junior/Senior High School also held its annual Cougar Pride Day of community service on Wednesday, although the two events were coordinated separately.
“All of our small towns, that’s how we survive — through volunteering and community service,” said Western Dubuque High School Principal Jacob Feldmann. “And wherever (students) go, whether it’s a small town or big town, we want them to know how to give back to their communities.”
Feldmann said planning and outreach work for Bobcat Service Day was led by students in the school’s service learning classes.
Western Dubuque High School also holds a service day in the fall, but the spring Bobcat Service Day invites the district’s middle and elementary school students to participate. Feldmann said students at Drexler Middle School completed work at Farley City Park on Wednesday, while several groups of high schoolers traveled to the district’s elementary schools to work on service projects with the students there.
At Commercial Club Park, Devin Johnson, a senior and member of Western Dubuque’s track team, said he views Bobcat Service Day activities as a chance to show his appreciation for the community that supports students like him.
“A lot of people come to my games, so this is kind of a way to thank them for coming to all the events,” he said.
Commercial Club Park Manager Ashley Cosselman said students from Western Dubuque’s service days have been helping at the park for at least three years.
“We love it,” she said. “We struggle to get volunteers, so it’s the perfect time of year for us to get all of this done.”
Inside the park’s Oak Gardens Community Center, more students were scrubbing tables, with help from physical education teacher Justin Penner.
“I think it’s important (for students) to understand that you’re part of a community that’s bigger than just an individual,” said Penner.
Senior Anna Koopman and junior Serenity Beaman worked together to clean some chairs. Both girls have participated in Bobcat Service Day for several years and appreciate the chance to make a tangible, positive difference.
“I like seeing the impact we make. Even if it’s just a little bit, it makes it easier on others,” Anna said. “Every year, it’s awesome, and it feels great.”
A few blocks away, a small group of students were hard at work at the National Farm Toy Museum, pulling weeds and installing a new sign outside the entrance.
Sophomore Alivia Shepherd said their day’s work would also involve indoor cleaning tasks at the museum.
“I enjoy just seeing the happiness that it brings, and it’s just fun,” she said.
Cascade students in sixth through 12th grades took part in their own service activities through the school’s 11th annual Cougar Pride Day. Science teacher Alisha Smith, who coordinated the event, said about 400 students tackled yard work at more than 70 homes, along with a highway cleanup and similar outdoor projects.
“Everybody gives so much to the school, and it’s important for the kids to give back to everybody that supports them … and just have a fun day outside of the normal, typical classroom,” she said.
Feldmann said he reminds students that service doesn’t happen just one day each semester. Instead, it should be part of a regular practice of generosity.
“Service Day is a day that we celebrate all our kids going out in the community, but it’s about more than a day,” he said. “It’s giving kids lifelong skills about the concept of service and giving back.”