A man recently pleaded guilty to stealing money from his dad's Dubuque bank accounts.
Jesse J. Hingtgen, 28, entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of first-degree theft.
If a plea deal is accepted, two counts of identity theft totaling more than $10,000 and one count of identity theft totaling more than $1,500 would be dismissed.
Plea documents state that prosecutors seek a 10-year suspended prison sentence and two to five years of probation. Hingtgen is free to argue for any sentence during his sentencing hearing, which is set for Nov. 28.
Court documents state that Jesse Hingtgen's father, Ronald Hingtgen, reported a theft on Dec. 9, 2020. Ronald Hingtgen realized there had been significant reductions in his savings and Roth IRA accounts.
Account records showed that from Oct. 17 to Dec. 2, 2020, transfers were made from Ronald Hingtgen's savings account to nine other bank accounts, at which point the money almost immediately was withdrawn each time.
Email records showed someone impersonating Ronald Hingtgen obtained a personal loan for $2,000 and vehicle loans for $11,000 and $15,000. The impersonator provided a phone number authorities knew belonged to Jesse Hingtgen, documents state.
Jesse Hingtgen told authorities that "his life and his girlfriend's life was endangered" when asked about the money, documents state.
He said he would transfer money into other people's accounts. They would withdraw the money for him, and he gave them a small amount of cash for helping him.