Over more than three decades, Jim Wand’s career in hypnosis has been defined by large crowds and extensive travel.
Wand has performed his hypnosis show in every state and 10 foreign countries. He said he often would perform about 60 shows in a 75-day span.
This year, however, the pandemic has grounded Wand’s operation unlike ever before.
Beginning in March, the spread of COVID-19 prompted the closure of venues and cancellation of events, opening up Wand’s schedule and his mind.
“It was the first time I had been without shows for more than two weeks in a row,” he said. “It gave me some good time to sit down, re-evaluate things and retool myself.”
The soul-searching led Wand to the conclusion that he wanted to return to the clinical field of hypnosis.
In local circles, Wand is primarily known for performing hypnosis in large settings, appearing everywhere from entertainment venues to school assemblies.
But he said has always enjoyed the one-on-one interactions one can field in a clinical setting.
Wand recently opened an office within Hypnotic Solutions, located at 2600 Dodge St., Suite C5, in the Plaza 20 Shopping Center.
He said his hypnosis can assist people with everything from quitting smoking to managing anxiety.
“With the pandemic upon us, many people are dealing with anxiety issues,” he said. “This can cause you to overeat, to smoke more and go back to these bad habits you had gotten away from,” he said.
Wand is partnering with Kenda Summers, who has owned Hypnotic Solutions since 2006. Summers said she used to work as a bookkeeper, but decided to pursue her new line of work after visiting a hypnotist more than a dozen years ago.
The hypnotist helped her overcome a long-standing aversion to vegetables and improve her diet.
“He helped me, and ever since then I have been fascinated with the mind and how the mind works and how you can use your mind to make changes,” Summers said.
Summers became a certified hypnotist in 2006 and launched Hypnotic Solutions that same year. The business started in Canada, but she later moved it to East Dubuque, Ill., and, about three years ago, relocated to Dubuque.
Like all businesses, COVID-19 has changed the landscape of hypnosis.
Clients are complaining of issues that weren’t common before the virus; for instance, Summers said multiple patients have mentioned that mask-wearing has produced a feeling of claustrophobia.
Perhaps the biggest change is the shift to the virtual hypnosis session.
“With the way things are, not everyone is comfortable coming in,” Summers said. “We can do our sessions virtually.”
While the absence of in-person contact might seem problematic, Wand has found the virtual realm surprisingly effective.
“People are very comfortable in their own living room,” he said. “It makes it a lot easier for them to relax.”
Wand believes that hypnosis connects the conscious mind and the subconscious mind, a connection that can only be forged when one is in a theta brain wave state.
He said people enter such a state as they are falling asleep at night or waking up in the morning. Wand said hypnosis can also put one in that mental state, allowing that person to use both parts of the mind at once.
“When you connect, you are using 100% of what you are capable of,” he said.
Wand has also presented his hypnosis skills in an eye-catching way, which helped him secure large live shows and make appearances on TV stations like Comedy Central and Fox.
His showmanship is now going virtual too.
Wand said he recently put on a hypnosis show for students at Wingate University in North Carolina. It was broadcast via Zoom and the university’s YouTube channel, Wand said.
While he doesn’t plan to resume his old travel schedule, he does look forward to the days when he can routinely appear before students in person. That means locals could still see him at fundraiser, post-prom events and school assemblies.
“I am definitely looking forward to doing things in the schools and colleges,” he said.