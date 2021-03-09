ELKADER, Iowa — Clayton County Conservation officials are planning several projects this year aimed at restoring local wildlife habitats.
Four upcoming projects are expected to cost about $30,000, according to county naturalist and resource manager Kenny Slocum. The work is being funded with a mix of funding from the department’s budget and Iowa Department of Natural Resources grants.
One project involves the restoration of an oak savanna at the Becker West wildlife area, located near Millville. A crew from the Conversation Corps of Iowa will help county staff clear out brush in the area so the trees there can thrive.
County conservation staff also are planning a 20-acre expansion to the restored prairie at Osborne Park. Slocum said the targeted area currently is home to a lot of brome grasses that smother other plant growth. The area will be treated throughout the year until the brome grass roots don’t grow back to allow for new seeding of prairie plants.
Iowa DNR wildlife diversity biologist Stephanie Shepherd said the expanded prairie restoration will meet the goals of the agency’s Wildlife Action Plan, a 25-year strategy designed to benefit non-game species. At Osborne Park, the expanded prairie will diversify plants for animals that need that particular habitat to survive, she said.
“Some (species) are already threatened and endangered, but the vast majority are not,” Shepherd said. “But we are concerned about them, and the plan targets these species to prevent them from being further impaired.”
County conservation officials also are planning to continue improvements at the Volga River near Osborne Park and at a trout stream in Joy Springs County Park. Plans include the addition of structures that prevent bank erosion and create more spots for fish to swim and lay eggs.
Staff completed some of the work along the Volga River work last year and plan to continue in 2021.
“It was unbelievable to walk down there last summer,” Slocum said. “I’ve never seen anything other than little minnows along the river, but it was just teeming with fish.”
While noting that habitat restoration “never really ends,” Slocum said conservation staff were thankful for public support of recreational areas. Many of those areas also saw more visitors last year as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted people to head out into nature.
“We hear the story over and over again that the one thing that wasn’t closed last year was public land, and people took advantage of that,” he said. “It’s been an eye-opening experience to see how much value there is in these sorts of spots.”