Dyersville City Council members recently took their first step toward ratifying a more modernized set of zoning codes after it approved the first formal reading of the about-220-page document.
The zoning code, which was adopted in 1963 and has been subjected to several modifications since, has needed an update to bring it more in line with modern practices, city officials said.
City Administrator Mick Michel said the updated code section will be more reflective of current standards and terminology compared to its mid-century counterpart.
The new code section will also be more in line with the recently passed comprehensive plan and will allow for growth within the city, he added.
While this signals a considerable change for future development and land-use policy, it will not have any impact on existing buildings.