A man was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor trailer entering a work zone Tuesday on U.S. 20.
Jered D. Talbot, 49, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 20 near the new Southwest Arterial overpass. Police said a semi driven by Benjamin L. Keating, 61, of Maquoketa, Iowa, was slowing for traffic as it prepared to turn into the work zone west of the overpass. The interior lane was closed and marked with cones.
Talbot was approaching the semi from behind and attempted to merge into the outside lane. Keating’s semi had slowed dramatically and Talbot was unable to stop in time.
Talbot was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.