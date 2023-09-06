The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Tuesday.
Action: City Council members voted 7-0, to set a public hearing for Sept. 18 on a proposed development agreement with HG APT LLC for a project that will renovate a former Dubuque school to create apartments.
Background: As part of a $1.5 million project, siblings Jenna, Josh and Jace Manders, who own HG APT LLC, are rehabilitating the former Holy Ghost school building at 2901 Central Ave. to create 18 market-rate apartments. The proposed development agreement would provide tax-increment financing rebates up to $393,194 over a 15-year period. The agreement also would include a $180,000 Downtown Housing Incentive Grant and other grants up to a cumulative $35,000, council documents state.
What’s next: Construction is underway, and the proposed development agreement stipulates that the project should be substantially completed by Dec. 31, 2024.
Chadwick Block development agreement
Action: City Council members voted 7-0 to approve a development agreement with Chadwick Block, LLC for a project that will rehabilitate a historic building at the corner of Locust Street and West First Street.
Background: Developer Chris Miller is leading the approximately $1.3 million rehabilitation of the two-story brick building at 249 W. First St. The project includes a new first-floor storefront already housing Candle Ready Cakes and three second-floor, market-rate apartments that are being renovated. The proposed agreement includes 15 years of TIF incentives estimated not to exceed $168,683, a $30,000 Downtown Housing Incentive Grant, a Downtown Rehabilitation Loan for $340,000 with 0% interest and other grants up to a cumulative $35,000, council documents state.
What’s next: Construction is underway, and the proposed development agreement stipulates that the project should be substantially completed by Dec. 1, 2024.
Infrastructure grant consultant
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the selection of Waterloo, Iowa-based AECOM Technical Services, Inc., as a professional services consultant for the engineering design and environmental study phase of a planning grant to connect low-income neighborhoods to “economic opportunities.”
Background: In fall 2022, the city was awarded a $2.28 million Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity planning grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve transit offerings that connect low-income residents to “economic opportunities,” according to council documents. The proposed “Building Bridges to Employment and Equity” project would include a vehicular and pedestrian railroad overpass at 14th Street, an improved pedestrian/bike shared use path to Chaplain Schmitt Island and roundabouts to improve access to areas like Kerper Boulevard Industrial Park, Historic Millwork District and Chaplain Schmitt Island.
What’s next: Council documents propose a timeline under which the consultant would begin work on the project in early November. Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl said the planning and design process will likely last about 16 to 18 months. The city intends to apply for another RAISE grant in March 2024 to cover implementation and construction costs.