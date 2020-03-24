Faced with limited data on how many Dubuque landlords accept housing vouchers and the likelihood of lawmaker intervention, Dubuque City Council members on Monday again passed on enacting source-of-income fair-housing protections.
Council members voted, 6-1, not to include a source-of-income ban as part of a five-year plan to address housing needs in the city.
Dubuque Housing Commission members voted unanimously Feb. 25 to recommend the plan, contingent on it including an ordinance prohibiting landlords from refusing to rent to tenants who rely on public assistance.
Council members also declined to do so two years ago, opting instead to approve recommendations to re-brand the housing voucher program — commonly known as Section 8 — and provide financial incentives to make participation more appealing for landlords.
However, “significant impediments to fair housing choice” remain for people of color and low-income residents to access affordable housing options, according to a recent city analysis. Nearly 25% of all renters in the city spend at least half of their annual income on rent.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen, however, said the city lacks accurate data on how many landlords in Dubuque accept vouchers.
Council members passed a rule that takes effect this year requiring landlords to report whether they accept vouchers for each unit they own.
“(A)nd that would be the first step for City Council to determine, ‘Do we have a shortage?’” Van Milligen said.
Council Member Brett Shaw, who voted against forgoing an ordinance, argued that waiting could mean more discrimination against Dubuque’s most vulnerable.
“I think we know and have been presented plenty of numbers that show there is a critical need for affordable housing for low-income residents in our community,” Shaw said.
State lawmakers this month advanced a bill largely along party lines, with Republicans in favor, in both the Iowa House of Representatives and Senate that would free landlords from municipal requirements to accept housing vouchers from low-income tenants.
Proponents argue the bill is needed to protect landlords’ property rights. Opponents argue it strips local governments of a valuable tool to combat bias and discrimination.