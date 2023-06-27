The Dubuque County Board of Health answered a “call to action” regarding opioid abuse at a recent meeting in response to pleas from substance-use treatment advocacy groups and other community members.
Board of Health Chair Sandra Larson said that since members of Dubuque Harm Reduction, I Hate Heroin and the religious community called last month for direct and prompt action from the board to address the opioid epidemic, community members had been repeating those requests to Larson in person.
“I’m being approached in public to do something with these opioid settlement funds,” she said. “What we’re being asked to do is bring the county’s share of this money to bear. (Around) $570,000 is going to be in our county by the end of the summer. We need to start spending that money to stop some of the deaths.”
From the settlement of national lawsuits against opioid manufacturers joined by former Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, about $345 million is expected to come to the state, with part of those funds going to the state and other funds going to smaller subdivisions, mostly counties.
The State of Iowa already has received about $20 million. Dubuque County already had received $440,000 as of earlier this year.
While leaders of local groups devoted to combatting the opioid epidemic had been critical of the Board of Health considering actions slowly in subcommittees and working groups, the board voted unanimously at their most recent meeting to form a committee to formulate a plan for how to use the money as quickly as possible.
Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough — who serves as a liaison to the Board of Health — said the new committee was a return to Board of Health practices from before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The county Board of Health had a standing subcommittee on opioid and substance misuse disorder,” she said. “That met the first Wednesday of every month. The Health Board is all new people. But some robust planning, it’s time for that.”
Larson said she was interested in purchasing naloxone, a drug that can stop opioid overdoses, and making it accessible to those in need as soon as it becomes available over the counter later this year. She said she was inspired by University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s recently unveiled program that provides access to naloxone in campus buildings.
“That took them over a year to get that program developed,” she said. “We need to get this started immediately because we’re not going to get this to the streets by September if we don’t. Maybe we can spend some of the money to stockpile that drug because some of the people who need it aren’t going to be able to afford it.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff generally was supportive but warned of not purchasing too much naloxone due to its effectiveness having a “shelf life.”
“I would be careful about ordering more of that than is needed, which could go expired,” he said.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, also sent Board of Health members a letter echoing the opioid epidemic opponent groups’ calls for action, which Larson said she would pass along to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors.