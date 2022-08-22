MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Wayne Frantzen grew up in Alta Vista, Iowa, while Ellen McCarville grew up in Lourdes, Iowa, just 10 miles away.
But the two never crossed paths until Wayne asked Ellen to dance one October evening in Maquoketa.
“Back then, you either went bowling or went dancing,” Ellen, 83, said. “And we did a lot of both.”
“And boy, could she dance,” Wayne, 85, added. “She had a great smile and a great spirit about her. So we danced and enjoyed each other’s company, and that’s how it got started.”
When they met, Wayne worked for the Maquoketa newspaper as a linotype operator following his service in the Navy and graduation from University of Iowa. Ellen, who went to Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, was a teacher.
Wayne proposed a few months later at Christmastime.
“I was expecting a ring, but I got a bowling ball,” Ellen said.
Wayne had a reasonably good explanation as to why his engagement gift was a bowling ball.
“She needed one,” he said.
The ring came on Valentine’s Day, and the couple married July 21, 1962, nine months after they met.
Wayne had an interest in photography and soon started a part-time photography business, which quickly morphed into a full-time occupation. He continued to teach himself everything he could, and his award-winning photos have appeared in many publications, including National Geographic.
When Ellen became pregnant with their first child, she quit teaching.
“Back then, you couldn’t teach if you were wearing maternity clothes,” she said. “And I was pregnant for five years. I never went back after that because I had a full-time job teaching my children.”
They have six children — Steven, John, Rose, Gerald, Joann Goodwin and Tim — and eight grandchildren.
When Wayne needed assistance managing his burgeoning business, Ellen took on the task. The couple worked as business partners for 47 years, shooting weddings and other photos and developing all of the pictures in their basement darkroom.
Rose, of Maquoketa, remembers a creative childhood filled with a lot of imaginative play.
“My parents were hard-working and industrious,” she said. “But there was also a great deal of play. We had a screened-in porch and basement, and we were able to do a lot of whatever we wanted in those spaces. We would paint the walls. My brother painted an entire mural in the basement. (Our parents) gave us places to do that.”
The couple passed on their love of art to all of their children, and several of them established careers in the arts. Rose is an artist, John is a symphonic composer, and Gerald is an opera singer.
Rose remembers her parents’ relationship as playful, too.
“They teased each other a lot,” she said. “I remember my mom wanted a dishwasher and my dad would always say, ‘I got you five dishwashers.’ But she did eventually get her dishwasher when we all left.”
In 1991, the Frantzens opened Old City Hall Gallery in Maquoketa, a gallery and studio space that now is overseen by daughter Rose.
In 2009, Wayne suffered a traumatic brain injury as the result of a fall, which took 50% of his long-term memory.
“After that, the photography business wasn’t possible,” Ellen said. “But we still find plenty to do. We’ve slowed down, but we do what we can.”
Wayne is a member of the Optimists Club and Veterans of Foreign Wars, while Ellen is involved with Maquoketa’s downtown historic preservation. Both of them are long-time promoters of tourism in Jackson County, including time spent with a city economic development committee and Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce.
“We love doing things for the community that helped us make a living for so many years,” Ellen said.
The couple had big plans for their 60th anniversary, with all six children and each of their families coming from all over the country and Europe to celebrate with them, but Wayne and Ellen both tested positive for COVID-19.
The celebration dinner at Decker House Hotel in Maquoketa still took place, with Wayne and Ellen’s dinners being delivered to the house and the family video calling from the hotel.
“It wasn’t what we planned,” Ellen said. “But we had family here every day. We’d sit outside, and they’d stand in the driveway, and we’d talk.”
The key to their long partnership?
“Just getting along and working it out together,” Ellen said.
“Always listening to each other,” Wayne added. “Being sensitive to the other person’s needs. And it was very important in our house to share feelings.”
Rose would add dancing to that list, even though it’s not something her parents are able to do anymore.
“Oh my gosh, they were great dancers,” she said. “They danced all the time. They would go to dances, they would dance in the living room, they would move tables and dance from room to room. I loved watching them dance, because they were so good and they loved it so much. It was how their relationship started.”
Despite the challenges, the Frantzens wake up every morning with smiles, and Wayne has a special saying he likes to share with Ellen every day.
“’I’m alive, I’m awake and I feel great,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.