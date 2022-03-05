Dubuque Democratic state lawmakers this morning discussed issues big and small that have emerged in the legislative session, from protections from abuse for individuals with disabilities to efforts to protect mobile home residents.
The United Labor Participation Committee hosted the second local crackerbarrel of the legislative session at Diamond Jo Casino featuring state Sen. Pam Jochum and state Reps. Lindsay James and Chuck Isenhart. More than 30 people attended.
Local Republican Reps. Steve Bradley, of Cascade, and Shannon Lundgren, of Peosta, and Sen. Carrie Koelker, of Dyersville, also were invited but did not participate.
During the event, Jochum touched on the Republican-backed tax reform bill recently signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds and fears that if less revenue comes into the state, there will be cuts to education funding. The bill phases in a 3.9% flat tax over four years, eliminates taxes on retirement income and lowers taxes for corporations at an estimated overall cost of about $2 billion in lower annual total state income when fully implemented.
"The school districts have no place to go when we underfund except to the property tax system," Jochum said. "The concern is this huge tax cut bill will actually shift the burden of taxation from the income tax system to the property tax system."
Attendee Demetris Johnson said he was concerned about property taxes. He moved to Iowa about one year ago, and the event was his first crackerbarrel.
"It was interesting to learn a lot about what's going on," Johnson said.
During the event, James said important bills are sometimes introduced at the last minute, leaving discussions to occur "in the dark of night."
She said legislators need the help of citizens to advocate for issues and to speak out with their opinions.
Attendee Bill Stumpf, whose son has Down syndrome, and Jochum discussed a Senate bill that would tweak the language of legislation regarding guardianships and conservatorships, which has been stalled in the House of Representatives.
Jochum said the original legislation, which went into effect in 2019, has helped prevent vulnerable individuals from being abused and exploited.
"To correct any oversights, you need additional legislation," Jochum said. "The Senate passed it unanimously. ... It's been in the House since last year."
Attendee Angie Thomas, a resident at Table Mound Mobile Home Park in Dubuque, asked for an update on efforts to support mobile home residents.
James referenced the trend of out-of-state companies buying mobile home parks and then hiking up rent for residents, who own their homes but not the land on which they are located.
"What happens is these companies recognize that these residents are in a vulnerable place and they are doubling and, in some places in our state, tripling their rent and then enacting fines and fees and essentially price gouging families out of their homes," James said.
Local lawmakers from both parties have been working on legislation in response to that issue since 2019.
James said the latest iteration of the bill, a bipartisan effort, would lower the property tax burden on mobile home residents and increase the notice period when companies have to alert residents about rent increases.
But the bill's sponsor, Iowa Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, previously acknowledged that it does nothing to protect tenants from the kind of drastic rent increases occurring at Table Mound and parks elsewhere.
Earlier this week, the Iowa Manufactured Home Residents Network issued a statement condemning the bill, saying it "would make conditions worse, not better, for (the state's mobile home) residents."
During today's crackerbarrel, Isenhart proposed his own solution, saying that the state should consider using American Rescue Plan funds and eminent domain to buy mobile home parks and turn them over to nonprofit resident housing associations.
"I think for me we need to find a way to raise the stakes for the people who own these parks, and that's one idea I would put out there as a way to get their attention," he said.