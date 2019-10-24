Three Dubuque women reported possible injuries following a car crash Tuesday, according to a police crash report.
Authorities said Karla K. Schramm, 62, of Dubuque, was driving south on Main Street crossing 11th Street about 9:41 a.m. when her vehicle was sideswiped by a woman who pulled out from a parking spot on the street.
Jo Lynn Pike, 48, of Dubuque, was parked along Main Street and struck Schramm’s vehicle as she attempted to enter the roadway, causing her to sideswipe a second vehicle parked on Main Street, according to the report.
Pike and two passengers riding in Schramm’s vehicle — Kathleen W. Beneventi, 52, and Ashley L. Croft, 27, both of Dubuque — reported possible injuries, but all declined medical attention, according to the crash report.
Pike was cited for unsafe entry onto a roadway.