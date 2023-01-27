A Dubuque woman who sold fentanyl was sentenced today to more than two years in federal prison.
Fallon C. Murphy, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to two years, four months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. She faced up to 20 years in prison.
She must serve three years of supervised release after her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
In connection to Murphy, Jose M. Soto-Guzman, 47, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance near a protected location and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa reports that Murphy and Soto-Guzman supplied fentanyl to heroin users in the Dubuque area from March to June.
"Murphy and ... Soto-Guzman ... regularly traveled to La Crosse, Wis., to purchase fentanyl from Soto-Guzman’s source," a press release states. "Murphy and Soto‑Guzman then sold the fentanyl around Dubuque. Between March and June 2022, investigators conducted five controlled purchases from Soto‑Guzman and Murphy. The drugs purchased contained fentanyl, but some of the fentanyl was mixed with heroin and some with methamphetamine."
The attorney's office previously reported that "during one of the controlled buys in late June 2022, Soto-Guzman indicated to the undercover officer purchasing the drugs from him that he had customers who had overdosed.”
Two days later, officers executed a search warrant at the Dubuque residence of Murphy and Soto‑Guzman. They found a pistol belonging to Soto‑Guzman, who was prohibited from having a gun due to prior felony convictions. He was arrested at that time.
But Murphy continued to get fentanyl from La Crosse to sell in Dubuque, the release states. In late July, she went to La Crosse to buy more drugs, and officers stopped the vehicle in which she was a passenger upon her return to Dubuque.
“When the police stopped her vehicle, Murphy concealed the drugs inside her body to avoid detection,” the release states.
Officers later recovered the nearly 10 grams of fentanyl.
Soto-Guzman has not yet been sentenced. He faces up to 60 years in prison, a $4 million fine and six years to a lifetime of supervised release.