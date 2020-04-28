March convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.
- Monica Schreiber, 27; Oct. 24.
- Jacob Aitchison, 29; Dec. 14; second offense.
- Rosland S. Dunn, 28; Dec. 14.
- Jonathan D. Dwight, 37; Feb. 14, 2019.
- Matthew L. Heim, 33; March 12.
- Craig A. Howell, 33; May 15; third offense.
- Dakota D. Kirkpatrick, 19;
- Aug. 10.
- Mark J. Kruser, 57; Sept. 27.
- Lori A. Ludescher, 57; Feb. 25; second offense.
- Jeffery J. Maas, 48; Nov. 4.
- Martha A. Schmid, 62; Dec. 15.
- Terence J. Schwind, 57; Jan. 13; third offense.
- Todd M. Shaffer, 52; Dec. 27; second offense.
- Elizabeth L. Simon, 37; Nov. 16.
- Robert M. Smith, 44; May 9.
- John M. Smothers, 22; Dec. 18.
- Tatiana T. Tate, 34; Dec. 1.