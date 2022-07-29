Officials have confirmed that a virus made a pig sick earlier this week at the Dubuque County Fair.
One case of Seneca Valley Virus A was confirmed in one pig at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, according to a press release from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Seneca Valley Virus A is only found in pigs. Signs of the virus include blisters on the snout, ulcerative lesions around the hoof wall, acute lameness, anorexia or high fever. Lesions self-resolve within two weeks.
A local veterinarian was called to the fairgrounds when small, red blisters were found above the hooves of the pig, the release states. Samples were sent to the Iowa State University's lab for testing, where Seneca Valley Virus A was confirmed.
Livestock barns were closed on Wednesday after the pig was discovered to be ill. The barns remained closed while test results from the pig were pending and reopened Thursday after the diagnosis was confirmed. The affected pig and animals from the same farm were taken home, and the barn the pig had been in was disinfected, the release states.
"The virus does not affect the meat of the animal if sold to market and does not pose any safety or health concerns for anyone who handles or consumes the meat from affected pigs," the release states.
No other pig in the barn showed signs of infection.
