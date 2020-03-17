PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville officials have unveiled a new affordable-housing program, intended to improve the quality of the city’s housing stock and increase the number of owner-occupied residences.
The city intends to utilize about $230,000 in special tax funds to develop a home renovation program that provides loans to buyers who purchase pre-1950s Platteville homes in need of repair or grants for people who convert pre-1950s single-family college rental properties back to owner-occupied homes.
“I’m hopeful that we’ll get at least 10 properties that would be impacted,” said Joe Carroll, community development director. “We’ve already had some people contact me that have heard about it that are interested.”
The city will provide a low-interest loan of up to $25,000, secured by a mortgage on the property until the loan is repaid over a period of either 48 or 60 months, depending on the amount.
Properties must be owner-occupied for at least five years following the issuance of the loan, enforced by a deed restriction on the property.
Meanwhile, matching rental conversion grants of up to $10,000 can be issued for homes that are converted from rental properties to owner- occupied single-family homes.
Properties must have been rentals for a minimum of five years prior to application for a grant and be owner-occupied for at least 10 years following its issuance.
Loans and grants would be provided as reimbursement once a city inspector verifies that construction has concluded.
To qualify for either program, properties must have an assessed value of $150,000 or less and have been purchased within two years of application to the program.
A staff committee will review and approve applications.
Assistance is available to “flippers” who sell the home to be used as an owner-occupied residence.
Grants and loans will remain available until all funds are depleted.
Several council members suggested including duplexes as qualifying properties, permitting owners to rent out part of the residence while living in another section.
“If you have a property that is already being used as a duplex, and if the person wants to buy it and live, say, on the first floor but continue to rent out the second floor … that’s a source of income and that’s going to help make the (loan) payments to the banks,” Council Member Eileen Nickels said.
Council Member Jason Artz said the city should consider whether a property owner who collects rental income actually needs a city loan.
“If somebody is getting income from the rental, that’s kind of boosting them financially versus somebody that maybe doesn’t have that as an option,” he said.
The council will determine whether to approve the housing program at its March 24 meeting.
Depending on the body’s decision, Carroll expects the program to begin accepting applications within one month.