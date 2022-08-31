EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque High School will undergo a substantial renovation next year, the second construction phase in a multi-year process designed to bring all the district’s students onto one campus.
School board members on Tuesday night accepted bids totaling about $4.8 million for work at the district’s junior high and high school.
The bids include construction of a new gym, including a batting cage, as well as the creation of a new space for welding classes, and other electrical work to prepare for future renovations.
“We’re making a statement to the community that this school board and this administration are vested in our students, and we want to see nothing but the best for them,” said Board Member Dave Sendt.
The first phase of the project, a $3.4 million renovation, wrapped up in the fall of 2021. It included a new main entrance, along with a remodeled kitchen and cafeteria. Crews also removed a locker bay and constructed special education classrooms in its place, and a new weight room was constructed.
“We’re not sure if it’s going to take three phases or four phases or maybe five, but this is the second phase as we’re moving toward that end goal of getting all our students on one campus,” Superintendent TJ Potts said.
Currently, the junior high and high school houses seventh-through-12th-grade students, while the elementary school is home to preschool through sixth grade. Potts said the district likely will move its elementary students to the junior high and high school campus gradually, perhaps moving fifth- and sixth-graders first and later bringing the younger students after additional construction phases are completed to make room for them.
“We’re not able to bring any more students up here from the elementary school until we have (the new gymnasium) in place,” he said. “Then, it’s a matter of revisiting our plan after phase two is finished, determining a timeline and what the budget looks like and how we want to phase that out.”
School Board members also considered alternate bids to be added to the project, including the construction of a new career and technical education classroom. However, the cost of those additional projects exceeded the district’s current budget for the construction, which it is funding through bonded money from 1-cent sales taxes and the district’s tax levy.
Potts said the district’s buildings and grounds committee plans to meet next May to review the budget and determine whether any of the alternate bids could be added to the project in the future.
“These prices are good for the duration of this project, so next year, when we see what we can afford, we can budget and maybe add some of these in,” said Board Member Dan Dalberg.
Potts said the majority of construction for the project will take place next spring and summer, ahead of a tentative Dec. 1, 2023, completion date.
