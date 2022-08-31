East Dubuque School Board approves renovation spending
Buy Now

East Dubuque High School and Middle School students enter the new entrance on Tuesday.

 Dave Kettering

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque High School will undergo a substantial renovation next year, the second construction phase in a multi-year process designed to bring all the district’s students onto one campus.

School board members on Tuesday night accepted bids totaling about $4.8 million for work at the district’s junior high and high school.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.