What would normally have been a rubber-stamp acceptance of a federal law enforcement grant opened a discussion about law enforcement training for Dubuque County supervisors this week.
The supervisors approved a grant application to the U.S. Department of Justice months ago, long before recent national protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
This week, the county supervisors were presented with a proclamation to accept a $63,000 grant from the federal department for the Dubuque Drug Task Force, which is operated by the county sheriff’s department and Dubuque Police Department.
However, Supervisor Ann McDonough said officials now live in a different world than when they applied for the funding.
“We’re being asked to just do it like we always have,” she said. “In the new day that I think it is with social issues, the little bit I can do is slow some things down to facilitate conversation and bring in partners when they’re needed.”
A sticking point for her was the requirement that grant recipients use funding for U.S. Department of Justice training.
“I’d be interested in knowing if that training is significantly different than it has been in the past,” McDonough said. “We’ve certainly seen the Department of Justice take some extreme and not very standard actions in their most recent history.”
Kelly Otting, drug task force intelligence coordinator for the county sheriff’s department, said that due to continued cuts to the federal grant program, the county requested that the money go to just salary and benefits. The county received $63,000 of the $148,000 requested, so it will go to salaries for two positions.
County Supervisor Dave Baker said it is routine for the federal government to award less funding than requested by the county. But that money still comes with strings attached.
“We designate one officer from the (Dubuque Police Department) to be a recipient and one from the county,” Otting said. “They have to do a training every few years through the Department of Justice.”
When McDonough asked Sheriff Joe Kennedy about the training and his department’s general policies regarding interactions with minorities, Kennedy said the department is an open book.
He also backed his department, saying that while Floyd’s death has sparked calls to change law enforcement practices, there are departments that do the right thing.
“Just like individuals of different races, religions, sexual orientations don’t want to be grouped as one, law enforcement doesn’t want to be grouped together as one either,” Kennedy said. “To be automatically accused of doing things the wrong way just because some actors are doing things the wrong way, we don’t think that’s fair to us, either.”
Kennedy pointed to statistics that he said show his deputies are “doing things the right way.” African-Americans account for about 4% of the Dubuque County population, according to Kennedy. He said data from a three-year stretch ending in 2019 found that between 6% and 7% of traffic stops made by the sheriff’s department involved black drivers.
McDonough and County Attorney C.J. May III complimented the task force’s work.
The board approved receiving the money, 2-0, with Supervisor Jay Wickham absent.