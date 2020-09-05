A Dubuque man was arrested early today after police said he led officers on a chase with speeds topping 100 mph that started in East Dubuque, Ill., and ended when he hit a tree in Dubuque.
Gerald M. Nadermann, 58, of 612 Lincoln Ave., was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, eluding and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that East Dubuque police noticed a vehicle parked on Wall Street early today and determined that its owner had an active arrest warrant. At about 3:20 a.m., they saw a man later determined to be Nadermann get into the vehicle and start to drive. Police tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop and raced onto Julien Dubuque Bridge.
An East Dubuque police officer reported that he was driving 104 mph on the bridge in pursuit and Nadermann still was pulling away, documents state. The chase continued onto Dodge Street, then North Grandview Avenue -- on which the East Dubuque officer was driving 76 mph and still falling further behind Nadermann. The chase continued onto University Avenue and Nowata Street before Nadermann crashed into a tree on Adair Street. He tried to run from the scene, but he was arrested.
Police reported that, in an ensuing search of his vehicle, they found 22 grams of meth, as well as marijuana, LSD, "unknown blue pills," a digital scale with meth residue, glass pipes and other drug paraphernalia.