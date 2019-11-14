NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Thirty-five calves were killed in a barn fire Wednesday near New Vienna.
Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday to the Mark McAllister farm at 27334 N. Bankston Road, according to New Vienna Fire Chief Mark Lukan.
“It was fully engulfed,” Lukan said of the barn’s state when firefighters arrived.
The structures and its contents were destroyed.
“There were 35 baby calves and miscellaneous farm equipment (in the barn),” Lukan said.
There were no human injuries.
“The cause is under investigation, and there is no dollar amount (of damages),” Lukan said.
Mutual aid was provided by fire departments from Dyersville, Farley and Holy Cross.