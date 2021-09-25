GALENA, Ill. — In the shady yard around Galena Cellars Vineyard, crowds of families and friends settled in Saturday afternoon to enjoy wine, nice weather and music at the vineyard's 11th Annual Fall Harvest Festival.
Positioned in front of the picnic tables was a row buckets, empty for the early hours of the event until young stompers took their places in the line at 1 p.m., squealing and jumping as they squished grapes between their toes.
“It’s the cutest stomp there is,” general manager Oniqueh Giles said. “The kids put all their energy into it.”
Stompers were called up for their turn by assigned nicknames, wine names for adults and fruit names for children.
Young stompers Honeydew and Pumpkin, otherwise known as Ella and Patrick Rasavong, came with their family to celebrate mother Jenny Henricks-Rasavong’s birthday.
Henricks-Rasavong said she was inspired by Lucille Ball in the “I Love Lucy” grape-stomping episode.
“I’ve always wanted to stomp grapes,” Henricks-Rasavong said.
Two-year-old Chloe Lopp, or Pomegranate, wasn't much taller than the bucket. Grape juice splattered her face as she stomped. Siena Lopp, 5, described the sensation as slippery.
"It kind of feels like squishy stuff, " she said.
"I don't think they knew what to expect," mother Dana Lopp said.
Brothers Owen Burley, 9, and Nolan Burley, 7, stomping under the names Blackberry and Blueberry, did know what to expect. The brothers have stomped grapes at the festival several times over the past few years.
"It's like a massage for your feet," Nolan said.
Later that afternoon, dozens of adults took their places, staining their feet purple. The stomp is the big draw of the event and some attendees come to sign up as soon as the festival begins, Giles said.
The event features pumpkin painting, hay rides and yard games. Fifteen local artists also showed off their wares.
Dubuque Painters Bill and Mary Laugesen have been attending since the festival started up.
They started painting together about 15 years ago.
“One winter it was really snowy and cold and I asked Bill if he would want to do an oil painting together,” Mary Laugesen said.
He was hooked and watched Bob Ross videos to learn more. On Saturday, the Laugesens had their painted canvases and china on display.
Many attendees came from farther afield. Wally and Margaret Haufe have driven from the Chicago suburbs several times over the years for the Fall Harvest Festival.
They aren’t grape stompers, but said they enjoy the atmosphere.
Another group of friends met up in Galena this weekend from around Illinois.
“We’re having a great time,” Jan Hamning said from her spot on the wine shack porch with friends Beckie Saul, Malia Lee and Barbara Speicher.
The annual event began 12 years ago, and was only canceled last year due to the pandemic.
“The big point of our festival is to celebrate the grape harvest,” brand ambassador Britt White said.