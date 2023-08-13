Authorities said a second Dubuque County man has been arrested after fleeing the scene of an crash that left a man seriously injured last month.
Tyler A. Thole, 20, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Friday at his residence on a warrant charging failure to assist resulting in a person suffering serious bodily injury — a misdemeanor — as well as possession or purchase of alcohol by someone under the age of 21 and failure to wear a seatbelt.
Court documents state that authorities received a report at about 12:25 a.m. July 23 of a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Holy Cross and Prier roads, north of Farley, Iowa.
The caller reported that two men were walking outside the vehicle while a third man was unresponsive in a ditch, documents state. Authorities arrived on scene and spoke with a witness aiding the injured person, later identified as Mason Recker, of Luxemburg.
The witness told authorities she had seen two men pulling Recker from the vehicle following the crash before running into a nearby field, documents state.
Recker was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where he stayed for seven days after suffering a collapsed lung and other injuries, documents state.
During the investigation, authorities identified Thole as a passenger in the crash and one of the two men who fled the scene. Thole later admitted to officers he had been in the vehicle at the time of the crash, documents state.
Ryan C. Cook, 20, of Worthington, was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury in connection with the incident. Authorities identified Cook as the driver at the time of the crash, documents state.
Documents state that Cook and Thole fled without giving the “obviously injured” Recker aid or contacting authorities.