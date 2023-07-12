Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Hardee's at 420 Rhomberg Ave. in Dubuque has closed.
One of the Dubuque locations of a national fast food chain has closed.
The Hardee’s at 420 Rhomberg Ave. has closed. The closure was noted on the eatery’s marquee on Tuesday.
“We have closed,” states a sign on the restaurant’s door. “Thank you to all of our loyal patrons and guests. Please visit us at our (2100) Twin Valley (Drive) location.”
A call to the Rhomberg location rang unanswered.
The Hardee’s location at 2196 University Ave. closed in September.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.