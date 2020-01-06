A meeting to gather public comments on a proposed ordinance to allow pets in the majority of Dubuque’s parks will be held next week.
Meanwhile, a survey on the issue also has been launched.
The meeting is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the City Council chambers at the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St.
The City of Dubuque’s Park and Recreation Commission is hosting the meeting. Attendees will be allowed up to three minutes to comment on the proposal, according to a press release.
Information on the proposed ordinance can be found at cityofdubuque.org/petfriendlycommunity.
A survey asking for comments also can be accessed at the website. Paper copies of the survey are available at Dubuque Leisure Services, 2200 Bunker Hill Road; Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave.; and Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
Address letters with comments to City of Dubuque Leisure Services Department, 2200 Bunker Hill Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52002, and email parkrec@cityofdubuque.org.
The survey will be open through Jan. 17.