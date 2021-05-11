FARLEY, Iowa — A park project in Farley and a trail in Edgewood could receive a total of nearly $200,000 in grants.
Wellmark Foundation on Monday morning announced 13 Iowa organizations that will receive matching grants.
Each has until Aug. 25 to secure matching funds to get the grants, according to a press release.
“Each of these grantees are planning projects that can help individuals, families and communities achieve better health through built environment initiatives that encourage physical activity and providing access to healthy foods,” a press release states.
Wellmark Foundation is a nonprofit foundation created by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Iowa.
The City of Farley was awarded $100,000 for the “Farley (Community) Park Legacy Project.”
“The project will include the addition of three new sport courts dedicated to tennis/pickleball, basketball and sand volleyball; an enclosed pavilion; a 4,000-square-foot splash pad; a new walking trail around the park; a retention pond for better drainage and flooding prevention; updated ADA accessible sidewalks and lighting throughout the entire park,” the release states.
Meanwhile, the Edgewood Board of Economic Development was awarded $94,300 for the Viking Loop Trail around the Community Dreams Sports and Recreation Complex and Edgewood Industrial Park.
“The 1-mile, 10-foot-wide trail will increase the safety and accessibility of the community with new linkages to the city’s sidewalk network for a safe, accessible, connected route for people walking and bicycling, as well as those with mobility impairments, from the downtown business district and nearby neighborhoods to the Edgewood Industrial Park,” the release states.