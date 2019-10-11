Authorities have identified the man killed in a work incident Wednesday evening in Dubuque County.
Phillip J. Sullivan, 61, of Bernard, Iowa, died from injuries sustained in the incident, which occurred at about 7 p.m. at 2716 Fagan Road, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department press release.
Authorities said Sullivan was cutting metal with a torch on the frame of a dump truck when the box released and fell, “pinning him between the dump box and frame of the truck.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Dubuque County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted at the scene.