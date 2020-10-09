BELMONT, Wis. -- Authorities said an intoxicated Lancaster woman was injured when her vehicle crashed and rolled several times Thursday.
Tiffany L. Meier, 30, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment of "non-life-threatening" injuries, according to a press release this morning from the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. Thursday on Mitchell Hollow Road between Platteville and Belmont. The release states that Meier was westbound when she failed to negotiate a curve. Her vehicle left the roadway, rolled several times and came to rest in a pasture.
She was cited with second-offense operating while intoxicated, having open intoxicants in the vehicle and failure to maintain control of the vehicle.