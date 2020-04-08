Dubuque Community Schools leaders are preparing the district’s budget for the 2020-2021 school year even as the full financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains to be seen.
School board members this week examined a proposed $198 million budget proposal for the fiscal year that starts July 1. Board members are expected to consider the certified budget proposal for approval on Monday.
Next year’s budget would decrease the district’s property tax rate by about 5 cents to about $14.66 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. Kevin Kelleher, the district’s chief financial officer, said much of the district’s tax rate is driven by the state’s school funding formula.
However, the decrease is a “sign of the times” as officials try not to burden taxpayers facing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Really, the only way we can increase the levy rate is for cash purposes, cash needs,” Kelleher said. “Yes, we have those needs, but we don’t feel this is an appropriate time to try to get back the cash that was used in the prior year.”
While the district’s overall tax rate is going down, residential property owners will actually see their tax bills go up because of changes to the rate at which the state determines taxable valuations and adjustments to assessed valuations.
In Dubuque, the owner of a home valued at $139,493, the average residential property value in the city, would see a tax increase of $14.66 per year. Industrial and commercial property owners would see their tax bills decrease, while multi-residential property owners will see their taxes increase.
Kelleher said a multitude of variables will shape COVID-19’s impact on the district’s budget, so it is hard to predict exactly how significant that effect will be.
Factors that could impact the district include a statewide delay in property tax payments, uncertainty about how much federal stimulus money the district may receive and the potential for legislators to adjust school funding when they reconvene, Kelleher said.
He also is waiting to see how the closure of area businesses impacts the district’s revenue from the 1-cent sales tax for school infrastructure.
“It could impact the board’s priorities and plans for the sales tax, but without knowing that effect, obviously, we can’t make those changes until we know that,” Kelleher said.
Officials are currently projecting that the district’s unspent balance — which is like a savings account — will drop by about $1.7 million to $8.3 million by the end of next fiscal year. Kelleher tied that decline primarily to low state aid increases, not the COVID-19 pandemic.
School Board President Tami Ryan said there are too many unknowns to predict what financial impacts the pandemic might have.
“Nobody’s ever experienced this before, so all we can do is take the information that we’re given and figure out how we move forward with what we have,” she said.