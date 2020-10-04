My career traveling the Telegraph Herald newsroom began as a sports clerk answering phones and taking box scores from area coaches a few nights per week.
Fast forward 26 years, and I have been a sports reporter, copy editor, news reporter, sports reporter and again a copy editor.
I didn’t start at the TH until age 32. After several years of dissatisfying work, I decided to finish my degree at Clarke College in its TimeSaver Program and graduated in 1995 with a bachelor’s in communication.
Entering my last semester at Clarke, I took a part-time job in sports at the TH. Little did I know I would be here 26 years later, having reported on Rose Bowls, state championships, presidential campaigns and major issues in city government. But I quickly realized the TH is where I belonged.
Having gotten a late start in journalism, I wanted to experience all the different aspects of the newsroom, but with a young family I didn’t want to move all over the country to gain that experience.
What I learned is that being a small-town journalist has its challenges. Your sources, whether they be coaches, government officials, business leaders, etc., are people you will meet again, over and over again — and not just at work — the grocery store, the mall, the park, church ...
Therefore, your reporting must be accurate, and the quotes you choose to include in your stories must reflect the thoughts and positions the individual was imparting to you without any bias on the reporters’ part. My guiding principle: It’s their story, I just get the honor of telling it for them.
If you get it wrong, and inevitably mistakes happen, you will hear about it and you will have to face that person again notebook and tape recorder in hand.
I say all of that to say this: I am proud to be a part of a news organization that has maintained traditional journalistic standards and practices. In an age when consuming news that neatly supports all of your existing opinions is merely a click a way on your keyboard or channel changer, the tradition of treating all sides of a story equally and with respect has never been more important.
If you can’t trust your local news, who can you trust?
At the TH, we value your trust. After all, it’s all we’ve got to bank on. Small town journalists cannot rely on daily heinous crimes, calamities or disputes among leaders. We rely on building relationships in communities and with our subscribers.
That doesn’t make us perfect, but you can trust that those traditional news-industry values are what you will receive when you purchase our product.