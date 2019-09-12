Culver's Restaurants co-founder to speak at Belmont event

BELMONT, Wis. – Craig Culver, the co-founder and retired CEO of Culver’s Restaurants will provide the keynote address at the 20th anniversary celebration of the Community Leadership Alliance of Southwest Wisconsin.
The event will be held beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Belmont Convention Center, 103 W. Mound View Ave., according to a press release. Dinner is at 6 p.m. with the program at 7 p.m.
The program’s goal is to build alliances to unify communities throughout our region, according to the release.
The cost is $25.
Online registration is available until Sunday at fyi.extension.wisc.edu/leadership/events/cla-20th-celebration/