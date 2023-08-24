Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – An annual historic reenactment event will be held next month in Platteville.
The 25th annual Platteville Historic Re-enactment will be held Sept. 8-10 at Mound View Park, Broadway and East Madison streets.
The event’s hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is a freewill donation.
The event’s activities include a Voyageur camp, military demonstrations, live music, blacksmithing and a silent auction.
