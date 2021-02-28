Police said one person was injured Friday in a two-vehicle accident after failing to stop at a red light in Dubuque.
David T. Fondell, 79, of Dubuque, was taken by a family member to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 2:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Elm and E. 14th Streets. The report states that Fondell was southbound on Elm Street while Derik K. Hodgson, 41, of Dubuque, was eastbound on E. 14th Street. Fondell failed to stop at a red light at the intersection and caused Hodgson to hit his vehicle. The impact caused both vehicles to hit a traffic light and electrical pole, causing $13,000 in damage to both poles. Fondell was cited for failure to respond to a steady red light signal.