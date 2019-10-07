ELKADER, Iowa — Nine rare antique automobiles recently paid a visit to Clayton County as part of an event hosted by antique car enthusiast Tom Chandler, of Elkader.
The city served as the site of the HH Franklin Midwest Region Fall Meet. The group, consisting of about 30 people and nine antique Franklin automobiles, spent three days visiting area communities and historic sites.
The Franklin automobile was built between 1902 and 1934.
“You could probably purchase four or five Model Ts for what one Franklin would cost,” Chandler said. “Franklins were noted for their mechanical and technological innovations and the use of advanced materials. Every car built was air-cooled, and the engines ranged from four cylinders to 12 cylinders. They were a well-known vehicle at the time.”
Chandler obtained his Franklin in 2014. A friend called him and said he knew a woman who wanted to get rid of an old car.
“When he said it was a Franklin, it piqued my interest because I had read quite a bit about the Franklin company and its cars,” Chandler said. “Since it was only 45 miles away, I decided to check it out and give some advice about where to sell it. I had no intention of buying the car since I already had enough projects that needed finishing going on.”
The vehicle turned out to be a 1924 Franklin sedan. Many parts were missing, there was no interior or glass, and all the body wood underneath needed to be replaced.
“However, all the sheet metal parts were there and in good shape, the ash main frame rails were in very good condition, and all the mechanical parts were there and intact,” Chandler said. “The lady’s son started the engine, and I was surprised that it ran so well.”
Chandler said he advised the woman to advertise it nationally through social media that specialized in antique vehicles.
He told her he did not want to buy it, but she persisted.
“I told her that any offer I would make would be very low and that she could certainly do better,” he said. “After she asked the third time, I gave her a very low-ball figure, and she and her son both agreed that they could do better.”
But three months later, the woman called to say she would take his offer.
Three days later, the vehicle was in Chandler’s workshop, where he decided to store it somewhere where it wouldn’t tempt him.
He was surprised when he got a call inviting him to come to Preston, Minn., for a Franklin gathering as a guest. He decided to attend. Then in late winter, he received another call inviting him to the Midwest Franklin gathering in Lincoln, Neb.
“I said I didn’t have time to mess with the Franklin, but (the invitation) suggested that I could attend without a car,” Chandler said. “Thinking it over, I decided that I could bring the chassis as a display piece. The wooden wheels were solid, and I got new front wheel bearings, kingpins, bushings and gave the ball joints attention. I also got new tires, worked on the engine and transmission and gave it a good cleaning and painting.”
While working on the chassis, an idea started growing. Instead of just driving the chassis, Chandler began wondering if he could turn it into a “speedster.”
“In briefly researching ‘speedsters’ online, I determined to do what Granddad might have done if he wanted a street rod in the late ’20s or early ’30s,” Chandler said. “I gave up my other projects and, with the help of some friends, turned it into what might have been done with parts found in the garage or scavenged from local sources. It took us from mid-March to June 1, but we got it finished.”