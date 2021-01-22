The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Chad P. Weekley, 44, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:10 a.m. Thursday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a charge of voluntary absence from custody. Police said he failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Monday.
- Tyler J. Huseman, 23, of 1189 Rush St., was arrested at 1:46 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and Kaufmann Avenue on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia and of driving while his license is revoked.
- Roger J. Trowbridge, 86, of 801 Davis St., No. 203, reported the theft of $1,800 at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday from the 1900 block of Elm Street.