Minutes after the Iowa Supreme Court announced its reversal of an opinion protecting state abortion rights Friday, candidates, officials and politicos exploded into public outrage or applause.
The Supreme Court’s decision reversed one from 2018 which blocked a mandate for a 24-hour waiting period — passed by Republicans in the Iowa Legislature and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds — before someone could receive an abortion in Iowa. At the time, the courts judged the law violated Iowans’ right to an abortion provided by Roe v. Wade.
Reynolds was first out with a release, lauding the announcement from a court packed with almost entirely Republican appointees.
“Today’s ruling is a significant victory in our fight to protect the unborn. The Iowa Supreme Court reversed its earlier 2018 decision, which made Iowa the most abortion-friendly state in the country,” she said. “Every life is sacred and should be protected, and as long as I’m governor that is exactly what I will do.”
During a stop in Dubuque last week, Deidre DeJear — the Democratic nominee facing Reynolds — told a crowd that a person should be able to make a decision about abortion with their health care provider “without having to think about Kim Reynolds during that discussion.”
Democrats voiced unilateral outrage at the court’s opinion.
“Today’s Iowa Supreme Court ruling is yet another Republican attack on women and their fundamental right to make their own health care decisions. Nobody ever tells men what they can and cannot do on health care in this country,” said Mike Franken, Democrat nominee facing incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley. “This decision follows a clear and consistent Republican effort to end the right to an abortion. We should codify Roe even if it means abolishing the filibuster.”
Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha — running to oust U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District — said the decision was counter to Iowans’ beliefs.
“This is another step toward Rep. Hinson’s goal of criminalizing abortions even in cases of rape, incest and when the life of the mother is at risk, which she is currently backing legislation in Congress to do,” she said in a release. “Poll after poll, year after year, it is clear: the majority of Americans and Iowans, Democrats and Republicans, want abortion to remain legal.”
Neither Hinson nor Grassley made a public comment on the matter.
Tri-state Congressional delegation propose different fixes for inflation
Last week, Republicans made news by sharing early details of plans to fight inflation after months of blaming Democrats for pandemic relief spending without many other plans. Leading the pack was U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.
He proposed significantly adjusting the federal tax code to throw some ice on inflation. Grassley’s plan would expand the size of the lowest tax bracket for most middle class savings and investment incomes.
“I’m hearing at my county meetings that 8.6% inflation and the big increases in gas are eating up everybody’s income and it’s diluting their savings,” he said on Fox Business. “So we’ve got to do more to encourage people to save.”
The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives also took action last week.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., also championed and voted on the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act, a bipartisan package to help lower prices.
“Today’s package expands access to E15 to lower gas prices, shores up our supply chains to keep shelves stocked and reduces food costs by increasing meat and poultry competition and cutting rising fertilizer costs,” she said in a release. “These measures will not only bring relief to American consumers, but also support the family farmers who feed and fuel our country along the way.”
Hinson’s precision ag bill passes House
The U.S. House passed a bipartisan bill co-sponsored by Hinson which would ease farmer access to precision agriculture technology through existing USDA programs.
“House passage of my bipartisan PRECISE Act, as well as bipartisan legislation I championed to allow the sale of E-15 blended fuel year-round, build out biofuels infrastructure and shore up our domestic food supply chain is a hard-fought victory for Iowa producers,” she said in a release. “Our farmers feed and fuel the world and I will never stop fighting, and delivering, for Iowa agriculture.”
Reynolds signs ATV/UTV law
Gov. Reynolds signed an ATV/UTV law that allows the vehicles on most county and non-interstate roads throughout Iowa — outside of cities, where local councils can still make their own rules.
Democrat redistricting group targets Wisconsin races
The National Democratic Redistricting Committee named three statewide races in Wisconsin to its list of key targets to serve as “firewalls against Republican anti-democracy agendas in the states.” To that end, the group will invest in “pro-democracy candidates” (Democrats) in those races.
Races the group identified across the country include governor, state Senate and state Assembly races in Wisconsin.
Endorsements
The Wisconsin Rapids Firefighters Local 425 has endorsed Democrat Rebecca Cooke‘s primary campaign for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.
Calendar
1:30 p.m. Monday, Ellenboro Saloon, 3886 Ellenboro Road, Lancaster, Wis. — Tim Michels, Republican primary candidate for Wisconsin governor, will hold a meet-and-greet.
